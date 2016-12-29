Woman murders son, kills self after posting suicide note on Facebook

A Caucasian woman, Sheri Shermeyer on Monday, murdered her son, killed herself few moments after posting a suicide note on social media platform, Facebook.

In the emotional-ladened post, Shermeryer decried her husband’s drinking habit, as she called him a mean man who did not deserve to have a son.

She wrote in part, “You will never see your son again. You don’t deserve to have a son, to have a legacy. Why should you have your name carried on? You are a nasty man.”

See suicide note below:

