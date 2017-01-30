We won’t accompany Apostle Suleiman to DSS office – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said it would not accompany General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman to the headquarters of the Department of State Security (DSS) on Monday.

The DSS had invited Suleiman after urging his followers to kill any Fulani herdsman who comes close to them in a video that went viral.

“If they are busy killing Christians and nothing is happening, we will kill them and nothing will happen,” he said.

The security agency had earlier attempted to arrest the pastor in his hotel room in Ekiti State.

The operation was however foiled by the Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Bayo Oladeji, media aide to CAN President, Olasupo Ayokunle on Monday said the association is solidly behind Suleiman but will not accompany him to the DSS office.

“I spoke with him (Mr. Suleman) this morning. CAN is solidly behind him. He was invited to the office of the SSS; let him go. We are behind him, but as for whether or not we are going to the SSS office with him, my answer to that is no. He was invited alone. But we are solidly behind him,” Mr. Oladeji said.

Governor Fayose has also reacted to the invitation, alleging that there is a plan to detain Apostle Suleiman.

