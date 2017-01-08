We won’t condone any act of sabotage from any group – Military

The Defence Headquarters on Saturday warned the Niger Delta Avengers and other militant groups against attacking oil installations and government properties.

Director of Information, Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar said the military will ensure oil facilities are protected.

Abubakar said, “This is our country and it is the responsibility of all citizens to work for its peaceful well-being and development.

“The military and other security agencies will continue to ensure the protection of lives and property of citizens in the Niger Delta or any other part of the country.

“Any act of sabotage by any group will not be condoned. We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to maintain and protect our critical infrastructure in line with our mandate.”

Speaking on the planned resumption of hostilities by the Niger Delta Avengers, he said, “All citizens should cooperate with the military and other security agencies in the area by providing timely information and report any suspicious persons or groups that threaten the economic activities anywhere in the country.

“We are not targeting anybody or group. Therefore, there is no need for any group to work against the country, no matter their grievances. Political leaders have embarked on negotiations with the stakeholders.”

Recall that the NDA had accused the Nigerian government of not being ready to dialogue and had vowed to resume hostilities.

