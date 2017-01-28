We won’t tolerate vandalism of govt assets anymore – NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned vandals to stop destroying government assets.

Assistant Commandant General, NSCDC Zone G, Mr. Bassey O. Bassey gave the warning during a familiarisation tour of the Bayelsa State Command of the corps.

- Advertisement -



Bassey said the corps will go full force against vandals in 2017.

He stated, ”I am warning all vandals and those who want to vandalise the critical assets of government that in 2017 the Civil Defence is out to arrest all would-be vandals and those in the business of vandalism.

”I want to reiterate that with our renewed and invigorated civil defence, vandalism is no more a paying jobs. They (vandals) should find an alternative job to do because if they go on, they will sure be arrested and be prosecuted in the court of law.”

He said his visit was aimed at familiarising himself with the officers of the command and also encourage them.

He urged the men of the corps to shun writing of petitions without names and other negative tendencies they were involved in.

He added, ”I’m always saying civil defenders should be tolerant in petition writing. Please, your commandant here is accessible and he has a good heart, if you have anything that is bothering you, there is always a way you can go to your commandant, instead of writing a petitions.

”Stop writing petitions without names, because any petition you write without names are false petitions. If you can’t stand by what you say, then you are perpetrating falsehood. ”Let’s us not do anything that will bring down this corps. In our attitudes, in the way we relate to other agencies, let us carry out our work with a lot of humility and try to raise the bar of our performance.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments