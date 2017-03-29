“The world needs to hear the music now” | Wizkid announces release date for new music

Nearly a month after releasing what was supposed to be another hit track ‘Sweet Love’, Wizkid has returned to promise fans of a new body of work that is set to drop in trickles starting this Friday.

The first single set to hit the airwaves is the same track that leaked on the internet early on this year in January. ‘Come Closer’ features American rapper, Drake and may just be another 2017 party anthem.

The Daddy Yo singer did not only announce the new track, he also shared a quick backstory on his journey to this point in his career.

See his tweets:

Took me 3 years to decide signing to a label. I've never been about money but the music. "Come closer" the first single. God guide us..31-3! — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) March 29, 2017

God blessed us way before the deal! The world needs to hear the music now! 🔊🔊🔊 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) March 29, 2017

Recall that he recently signed a multi-album worldwide deal with RCA Records/Sony Music and the deal has been described as the biggest ever signed by an African artiste.

Apparently, Daddy Yo and Sweet Love were just Wizkid’s way of preparing fans for the real deal. But we hope what’s to come is worth the wait though.