Wow! Genevieve Nnaji’s red carpet dress at the AMVCAs is a stunner (LOOK)

by Isi Esene
We have all swooned at Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s dress to the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards yesterday in Lagos but Genevieve Nnaji’s second dress (she also wore a yellow number at the awards) at the event is something out of this world.
Isn’t she just gorgeous in this beautifully designed dress?
– [Photos: H/T to LIB]
5 Comments
not needed
why is she showin her breast
bcos they’re fine 😉 luvly dress 2.
genny, u ar d BOMB! I love it. U try well well
genny u no try at all