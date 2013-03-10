Wow! Genevieve Nnaji’s red carpet dress at the AMVCAs is a stunner (LOOK)

by Isi Esene

We have all swooned at Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s dress to the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards yesterday in Lagos but Genevieve Nnaji’s second dress (she also wore a yellow number at the awards) at the event is something out of this world.

Isn’t she just gorgeous in this beautifully designed dress?

