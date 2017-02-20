Xenophobia: FG asks AU, South African govt to protect Nigerians

The Federal Government on Monday called on the African Union and the South African government to protect Nigerian citizens in South Africa.

Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, after reports of attacks on Nigerians and Nigerian-owned businesses in Pretoria.

Leader of the Nigerian Community in South Africa, Ikechukwu Anyene confirmed the attacks.

“As we speak, five buildings with Nigerian businesses, including a church have been looted and burned by South Africans,” Anyene said.

“One of the buildings is a mechanic garage with 28 cars under repairs, with other vital documents, were burned during the attack.

“Also, the pastor of the church was wounded and is in the hospital receiving treatment.”

Dabiri said the South African government has been unable to stop the attacks while urging Nigerians to be cautious.

She warned that further attacks without any reprimand may have dire consequences.

She urged the AU to take action on the planned xenophobic attack scheduled for February 22 and February 23.

“These attacks should not be allowed to continue because it is a big setback,” she said.

