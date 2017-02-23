Xenophobia: Protesters attack MTN head office in Abuja

by Dolapo Adelana

Disheartened by the continuous attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, some protesters on Thursday attacked and vandalised the head office of South African owned telecommunications company, MTN in Abuja in apparent retaliation, an MTN spokesman said.

“They are protesting against the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. It’s our regional head office in Abuja. That’s where we have our customer care center,” the MTN spokesman said.

“They vandalised equipment, stole customer phones and iPads. Some customers too were attacked.”

A South African government source described the attack as serious. “This wasn’t just some people on the street throwing stones. They broke into the building and stole things and broke things,” the source said.

The attack happened just as MTN’s chairman Phuthuma Nhleko is on a visit to see Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

arly this week some South Africans issued threats to Nigerians living in the country, few days after at least 20 shops believed to belong to immigrants were looted.

