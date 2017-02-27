Xenophobia: S’Africans attack Nigerians again, loot shops

by Dolapo Adelana

The Nigerian community in South Africa on Monday said another shop belonging to a member was looted in the latest xenophobic attack at Jeppestown, Johannesburg.

President, Nigeria Union, South Africa, Ikechukwu Anyene from Pretoria on telephone said that the shop was looted on Sunday night.

“We have received information that there was an overnight attack on shops belonging to foreigners at Jeppestown, a business district in Johannesburg.

“A shop belonging to a Nigerian was affected.

“The goods in the shop were looted by the attackers. The Nigerian was not hurt during the attack.

“We also learnt that shops belonging to other foreigners were also looted,” he said.

Anyene stated that attempts made to loot another shop belonging to a Nigerian failed as the owner called the police.

“We have told Nigerians to adopt protective measures to save their businesses and homes.

“The union is in touch with the Nigerian mission and our chapters in the nine provinces of South Africa are also on alert.

“They have been directed to sensitise our people on the situation in the country and to be cautious in all their endeavours,” he said.