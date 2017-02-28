Xenophobia: Senate to send delegation to South Africa

by Dolapo Adelana

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday resolved that it will send a strong delegation to South Africa to speak with the country’s parliament to put an end to xenophobic attacks.

The point of order, “Resurgence of Xenophobic Attacks and Extra-judicial killings of Nigerians in South Africa” was tabled by Senator Rose Oko.

The senators noted that Nigerians have been killed in attacks by South Africans.

The senate resolved to:

i. Condemn in strong terms the return of the Xenophobic attacks and extra-judicial killings Nigerians by the South African police, and South Africans.

ii. Invite the Minister of Foreign Affairs to provide insight into Government’s plans towards engaging the South African Government to effectively end the xenophobic attacks that just resurfaced and the growing incidence of extra-judicial killings of Nigerians.

iii. Urge the Federal Government to reconsider Nigeria’s diplomatic ties with South Africa if the ugly incidents of xenophobic attacks and killings of Nigerians in South Africa are not urgently halted by the South African Government.

iv. Lead a delegation of Nigerian Legislators to the South African parliament to address the ugly trend.

While speaking on the matter, Senate president, Bukola Saraki commendes Senator Rose Oko and other Senators who contributed to the motion.

He said the incident is a sad and unfortunate.

Saraki added that both countries have enjoyed great relationship over the years and called for an end to this xenophobic attacks.

“We must preserve our dignity and respect for Nigerians, we must be seen to be defending our people at all times,” he said.

He commended Nigerians for showing constraints by not attacking South African companies, saying “two wrongs don’t make a right”.