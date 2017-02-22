Xenophobia: South African govt must educate its citizens – Dabiri

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on foreign relations and diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has said the renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa were being fuelled by opposition politicians.

Dabiri-Erewa said this on Wednesday while speaking on Sunrise Daily on Channels TV.

She said the South African government needs to call the opposition to order.

“Opposition politicians are inciting the people in South Africa, telling them what they want to hear.

“South African Government need to call the opposition to order.

“SA Government need to face the reality that opposition politicians are inciting the people,” she said.

She discloses that the Federal Government has written the African Union.

She added that the South African government needs to educate the citizens.

She said, “It is important to embark on some awareness Education programmes to South Africans doing this.

“South Africa need to go down to the basics and educate the people.”

Dabiri-Erewa also said those who were affected during the previous attacks have not been fully compensated.

“Not everybody that was affected the last time has been compensated.”

She said Nigerians who call for distress will also be sorted.

“This administration wants to ensure that every Nigerian who calls for distress is sorted out.”

