Xenophobia: South Africans issue fresh threats to Nigerians

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Nigerian community in South Africa on Monday said some of its members have been receiving fresh threats from the locals in the country.

South Africans had attacked Nigerians and other foreign nationals twice in the last one week.

Ikechukwu Anyene, president, Nigeria Union, South Africa, told NAN on Monday that some Nigerians received calls asking for payment to protect their homes and businesses.

“Some Nigerians and other foreign nationals in Pretoria West now live in fear. Some have started packing their belongings for fear of more attacks,” he said.

“They confirmed to the union that some South Africans were calling and threatening to unleash more mayhem against them.

“The callers asked for money to be spared the attacks. The union is worried about the development because the South African police are yet to arrest those who perpetrated last Saturday’s attacks.”

He urged the federal government to persuade the South African government to protect Nigerians.

At least five homes and businesses belonging to Nigerians were burned by a mob on Saturday, while 15 houses, either belonging or rented by immigrants, especially Nigerians, were been burnt by angry residents in Rosettenvile, south of Johannesburg, last week Sunday.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on foreign affairs and the diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa had called on the South African government to stop the attacks on Monday.

Dabiri-Erewa said further attacks on Nigerians resident in the country may have dire consequences.

