Xenophobic attacks: No Nigerian has been reported dead in South Africa – FG

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Federal Government has said no Nigerian has been killed in the renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Khadija Abba-Ibrahim said this during a second summon to the High Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria, Lulu Aaron-Mnguni, on the issue.

Abba-Ibrahim charged the South African government to end the incessant attacks on Nigerians in that country.

“The Federal Government strongly urges the South African government to take all necessary measures to protect the lives and foreigners living and working in South Africa.

“Furthermore, the federal government urges the South African Government to bring perpetrators of these deplorable acts of violence to justice.

“The ministry continues to urge Nigerians in South Africa to remain calm and law abiding, and be vigilant at the same time.’’

“The Federal Government of Nigeria will strenuously work towards the protection of Nigerians everywhere, including in South Africa,” she added.

The minister said no Nigerian lost their lives in the attacks contrary to reports in some media.

“The ministry has not received the report of any death of Nigerian in the latest incidents of attacks against foreigners.

“The Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria is in constant touch with the Nigerian Union in South Africa, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) of South Africa, as well as the South African police.

“All these agencies have confirmed that no Nigerian life was lost in the recent incident,” she said.

Nigerian buildings, properties and places of worship worth millions of dollars were destroyed by South Africans on February 5 and 18.

