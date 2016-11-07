Xvideos invites Chidinma Okeke to appear in porn movie

Adult film website, Xvideos has issued an invite to ex-Miss Anambra Chidinma Okeke.

Chidinma has been trending online for weeks after a video allegedly showed her performing a sexual act with her Personal Assistant Ada.

A Twitter user, @AmeborHQ tweeted about the video which sparked interest from Xvideos. The adult website went ahead to request for further details to which @AmeborHQ, replied, “@xvideoscom miss Chidinma Okeke is a beauty queen.”

Xvideos took it a step further by inviting Chidinma over for casting, [email protected] who is miss Chidinma Okeke? She should join us in our next casting.”

The DIVA Awards last week announced that Chidinma will be awarded for her resilience despite the sex scandal.

