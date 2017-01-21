Sponsored, The News Blog

Join 1,000 female entrepreneurs at the XWA 2017: Leading Women Conference in Enugu

The leading women conference is an initiative of the XPERIENCE online media to impact the lives of 1,000 female entrepreneurs every year.
This year’s conference is themed “Building an Eternal brand”. Where the speakers will be dishing out to these females practical steps on how to start, build, and sustain their brands.
So if you are a business woman, career woman or a professional woman, or you intend to be, this conference is for you.
Date: Friday the 21st of April 2017
Time: Accreditation starts at 8am
Event proper : 10am
Venue: Enugu.
BENEFITS OF REGISTRATION
1) Be certified for attending the conference.
2) Refreshment.
3) Get an opportunity to be mentored by a prominent Female entrepreneur.
4) Get a slot for yourself and business in our 1000.FE brochure.
5) Get an opportunity to get free training and grants for you personal development and business development.
Follow this link to begin registration
http://bit.ly/XWA2017
Join 1,000 female entrepreneurs this April at the XWA 2017: LEADING WOMEN CONFERENCE.
We are about to build the world’s most formidable force.
