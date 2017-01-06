Yahoo Finance goofs with N_gger typo (PHOTO)

Yahoo Finance on Friday made what could be termed the ‘goof of the year’.

The company on its Twitter handle apparently wanted to type the word ‘bigger’ but typed ‘nigger’ instead, a derogatory word used to address blacks.

The typo changed the message they intended passing across and drew backlash from many.

It has however apologised for the error in another tweet.

It wrote, “We deleted an earlier tweet due to a spelling error. We apologize for the mistake.”

We deleted an earlier tweet due to a spelling error. We apologize for the mistake. — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) January 6, 2017

