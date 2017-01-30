Yemi Alade to release “remixed, remade” songs in new EP

Afro-pop singer, Yemi Alade has announced the release of an EP titled Mama Afrique.

She said the body of works will consist of “remixes and remakes” of original songs in her Mama Africa album.

She said “the project will include new songs, remixes and remakes of original songs” while describing it as “a continuation” of her sophomore album, Mama Africa (The Diary of an African Woman).

The singer also disclosed that the EP will be released before her third studio album.

She recently released the French version of Ferrari.

