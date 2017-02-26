Yemi Osinbajo, ThinTallTony, Ali Modu Sheriff | Here are last week’s winners and losers

Last week was by no means lacking in event but there were remarkably more winners than losers. From the troubled house of the PDP to Donald Trump’s Twitter space to the presidential phone lines, here are all our winners and losers from last week.

WINNERS

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo: How can anyone deny that the country has received a major boost since the President handed over his responsibilities to his Vice President while he rests in London?

Even notable critics of the administration have publicly acknowledged that the Acting President has a touch of magic which he needs to teach his boss about. The value of the naira has risen in the parallel market, the Inspector-General of Police was summoned to explain the recent violence in Southern Kaduna, the approval of a 60-day national action plan to aid the ease of doing business in the country, the signing of seven bills into law, the unannounced visit to the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and many more are the reasons why VP Osinbajo is the biggest winner for last week. For more of his activities so far, see this exhaustive timeline.

At this rate, many Nigerians do not mind President Buhari staying away as long as he pleases. We’re doing alright.

Femi Adesina: The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity received the long-awaited phone call from the President in London. It was such a delight, the man could hardly hide his excitement as he recounted the details of their conversation and he even called it “a defining moment”. Read excerpts from his Facebook post:

I screamed :”Mr President, I have missed you. How are you sir?”

He first laughed. That familiar laugh. Then he said: “I am still resting. Thank you for holding out against mischief makers.”

I said it was my duty, the very least I could do, adding how happy I was to speak with him.

Toke Makinwa: Yes, her ex-husband Maje Ayida has filed a lawsuit against her over her memoir, On Becoming and he’s demanding N100 million as damages.

But Toke is taking no prisoners. She’s still in London promoting the book and engaging more fans. Who cares about a mere lawsuit? Definitely, not Tokstarr!

Amina Mohammed: The former Minister for Environment is on to a greater calling.

She resumes her new position as the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations in March and has officially bid Nigeria farewell.

LOSERS

ThinTallTony: Before you get any confused, the Big Brother Naija housemate is still in the game.

The only reason he’s on our losers list is the backlash that has followed his lies and pretence in the house so far. From all indications, ThinTallTony is married with two kids but has repeatedly denied his family and even said they’re dead. Haba! How low can one go for money though?!

TTT may still be in the running for the grand prize but is losing big time on social media.

Ali Modu Sheriff: Although he was declared National Chairman of the PDP by the Appeal Court in Port Harcourt, the PDP crisis has yet to subside and is in fact, brewing harder.

A party caucus in the House of Reps has asked Sheriff who they still refer to as “factional National Chairman” to leave, and the plan to appeal in the Supreme Court still holds.