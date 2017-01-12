By Roqeebah Cover StoriesJanuary 12, 2017 The YNaija Cover this evening – the 12th January Read the full stories and analyses here now! Comments TagsChibok girlsMalala YousafzaiMr EaziYNaija Cover Share on Facebook Twitter Pinterest Google + LinkedIn Email Bio Latest Posts Roqeebah Latest Posts By Roqeebah The YNaija Cover this evening – the 12th January How is Malala Yousafzai involved with the release of Chibok girls? The Dummies’ Guide to how budgets are passed in Nigeria Previous articleThe Thread: Mr Eazi’s apologizes to Nigerians for his gaffe, but the response is mostly “sorry for yourself” You may also like The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today How is Malala Yousafzai involved with the release of Chibok girls? The Thread: Mr Eazi’s apologizes to Nigerians for his gaffe, but the response is mostly “sorry for yourself” The Thread: The Ghana vs Naija music wars We will ensure release of other Chibok girls, Buhari tells Malala Mr Eazi apologises for saying Ghanaian music influenced Nigerian sounds Mr Eazi heavily criticized for saying Ghanaian sounds influenced Nigerian music The YNaija Cover this morning – the 12th of January The YNaija Cover this evening – the 11th of January Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published.Comment Name Email Website