By Tolu Omoyeni Cover StoriesJanuary 14, 2017 The YNaija Cover this evening – the 14th of January Read the full stories and analyses here now. Comments Tags14th januaryBobriskyevening coverGovernor Ajimobithree wise menYNaija Covers Share on Facebook Twitter Pinterest Google + LinkedIn Email Bio Latest Posts Tolu Omoyeni Latest Posts By Tolu Omoyeni The YNaija Cover this evening – the 14th of January Eye on Ambode: Lagos governor promises to transform Yaba into Nigeria’s Silicon Valley, more This looks harmless because it’s Pretty Mike but the Lagos govt. just did something dangerous Previous articleMovie review: Three Wise Men is a hot, cluttered mess You may also like Insiders: “Gov. Ajimobi demonstrated his lack of understanding of his position” Movie review: Three Wise Men is a hot, cluttered mess The Thread: This Ajimobi video is a tragedy of both democracy and history I’ll be waiting for Gov. Ambode to arrest me like Pretty Mike – Bobrisky YNaija Says: Shame on you, Governor Ajimobi. Shame on you. The YNaija Cover this evening – the 13th of January The YNaija Cover this morning – the 11th of January The Film Blog: Urgent message to Opa Williams and the producers of the film ‘Three Wise Men’ The YNaija Cover this morning – the 9th of January Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published.Comment Name Email Website