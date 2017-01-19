By Roqeebah Cover StoriesJanuary 19, 2017 The YNaija Cover this evening – the 19th of January Read the full stories and analyses here now! Comments TagsAmerican PassportBuharisenateThe GambiatrumpvacationWole SoyinkaYNaija Cover Share on Facebook Twitter Pinterest Google + LinkedIn Email Bio Latest Posts Roqeebah Latest Posts By Roqeebah The YNaija Cover this evening – the 19th of January [The Presidential Blog] This can’t be the right time to ask for an annual vacation, Mr. president [The Presidential Blog] The President needs 10 days off. For what again? Previous articleBuhari sent troops to Gambia without approval – Senator You may also like The Thread: “We really played ourselves with Buhari” | Feeling the pulse of the Nigerian people about their president Ezinne Ukoha: The Obamas | The last time is always the best (especially when in good company) Cheta Nwanze: The contrast between Trump’s America and Buhari’s Nigeria BREAKING: Adama Barrow sworn in as President of The Gambia Gambia: Barrow arrives for ‘inauguration’ [The Legislative Blog]: The PDP has just lost another Senator in the House but is still in denial of a crisis Buhari sent troops to Gambia without approval – Senator [The Presidential Blog] This can’t be the right time to ask for an annual vacation, Mr. president I have made my green card “inoperable” – Wole Soyinka Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published.Comment Name Email Website