More The YNaija Cover this evening – the 26th of December Roqeebah December 26, 2016 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Read the full stories and analyses here now! Comments Follow us on Twitter @YNaija SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet TAGSAleppoboko haramBornoMaguMert AltantinosenateYNaija Covers - Advertisement - RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR The News Blog We’ll use Sambisa as training ground of Army personnel – Buratai The News Blog The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversation today Opinion Analysis: Under Buhari, Nigeria has gone full circle – back to where we started LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Loading...