Cover Stories The YNaija Cover this evening – the 27th of December Roqeebah December 27, 2016 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Read the full stories and analyses here now! Comments Follow us on Twitter @YNaija SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet TAGSarik airAudu MaikoriJim IykeNCAASouthern KadunaYNaija Covers - Advertisement - RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR The News Blog The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversation today Cover Stories JUST IN: NCAA fines Arik N6m for luggage delay Cover Stories Audu Maikori: Not a very Merry Christmas for the people of Southern Kaduna 1 COMMENT .Who dey patronise this useless Airline ✈?.The worst carrier you can ever think of👇👇. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Loading...
.Who dey patronise this useless Airline ✈?.The worst carrier you can ever think of👇👇.