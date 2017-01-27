By Roqeebah January 27, 2017 The Ynaija Cover this evening – the 27th of January Home » Latest » Cover Stories » The Ynaija Cover this evening – the 27th of January Read the full stories and analyses here now! - Advertisement - Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement - Comments TagsObasanjoPastoreThersa MaytrumpYNaija Covers Previous articleIgbo Presidency: “Obasanjo is dangerous, stay away from him” Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published.Comment Name Email Website You may also like The YNaija Cover this morning – the 27th of January The YNaija Cover this evening – the 26th of January How is Trump gradually turning America anti-abortionist? The YNaija Cover this morning – the 26th of January The YNaija Cover this morning – the 25th of January Afam Ade-Odiachi: Trump Short Opinion: A wedding in America and the reception in Nigeria Ezinne Ukoha: Trump won the presidency, but he lost America (And that’s great news) Opinion: Trump is pissed, China is pissed and Nigeria is taking the Piss Loading...