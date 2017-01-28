By Tolu Omoyeni January 28, 2017 The YNaija Cover this evening – the 28th of February Home » Latest » Cover Stories » The YNaija Cover this evening – the 28th of February Read the full stories and analyses here now. - Advertisement - Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement - Comments TagsCover storiesSerena WilliamsYahaya BelloYNaija Cover Previous articleSerena Williams defeats Venus to win 23rd Grand Slam title Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published.Comment Name Email Website You may also like Today’s Noisemakers: Serena Williams, Mark Zuckerberg, Missing girls (Veronica Otogo and Bisola Mohammed) and others N4.7trn ATM withdrawals, 10 year jail term | The 5 numbers that mattered this week Serena Williams defeats Venus to win 23rd Grand Slam title Kogi APC accuses Gov. Yahaya Bello of lavishing N230bn The YNaija Cover this morning – the 28th of January The YNaija Cover this morning – the 27th of January Serena Williams to face sister, Venus in Australian Open final The YNaija Cover this morning – the 26th of January The YNaija Cover this evening – the 25th of January Loading...