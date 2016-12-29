Cover Stories The YNaija Cover this evening – the 29th of December Roqeebah December 29, 2016 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Read the full stories and analyses here now! Comments Follow us on Twitter @YNaija SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet TAGSKICCShekauwikeYNija Covers - Advertisement - RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR The News Blog The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today The News Blog How KICC lost $5m to ponzi scheme The News Blog UPDATED: Shekau appears in new video, debunks Sambisa capture report More “The senate is talking balderdash” and “that is essential Buhari for you” | Our top 10 quotes from the past week The News Blog Why I stopped DSS raid on judge’s apartment – Wike Cover Stories The YNaija Cover this evening – the 16th of December LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Loading...