By Roqeebah January 31, 2017 The Ynaija Cover this evening – the 30th of January Home » Latest » Cover Stories » The Ynaija Cover this evening – the 30th of January Read the full stories and analyses here now! - Advertisement - Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement - Comments TagsDarey Art-AladeFuel pump priceHouse of RepresentativesRoad maintenanceTuface IdibiaYNaija Cover Previous articleReps to increase fuel price by N5 for roads maintenance Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published.Comment Name Email Website You may also like Reps to increase fuel price by N5 for roads maintenance I didn’t pay Kim Kardashian $1m – Darey Art-Alade The YNaija Cover this morning – the 31st of January Reps ask EFCC to probe ITF’s N4bn ‘illegally domiciled’ in Nigerian bank The YNaija Cover this evening – the 28th of February The YNaija Cover this morning – the 28th of January The YNaija Cover this morning – the 27th of January Reps begin investigation into sale of PHCN assets The YNaija Cover this morning – the 26th of January Loading...