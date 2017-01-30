The YNaija Cover this evening – the 30th of January

Read the full stories and analyses here now!

Tags

You may also like

The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

Boko Haram kills 20 motorists in Borno

Just In: Petition to cancel Trump’s UK state visit gathers one million signatures

YNaija Editorial: There is still so much work to do against Boko Haram

My immigration policy initiated by Obama -Trump

The YNaija Cover this morning – the 30th of January

Still on The Matter: The “wicked” question that got Miss Kenya out of the Miss Universe competition

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

Justin Trudeau and the protesting Americans are the only winners after Trump’s first week in office

