By Roqeebah February 3, 2017 The YNaija Cover this evening – the 3rd of February Home » Latest » Cover Stories » The YNaija Cover this evening – the 3rd of February Read the full stories and analyses here now! - Advertisement - Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement - Comments TagsChurxhesdonald trumpmaje ayidaRobert Mugabetoke makinwaYNaija CoverZimbabwe Previous articleZimbabweans to donate 150 cows for Pres. Mugabe’s birthday Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published.Comment Name Email Website You may also like The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today US slaps Iran with fresh sanctions after missile tests Zimbabweans to donate 150 cows for Pres. Mugabe’s birthday Critics of my policies are professional anarchists, thugs – Trump Trump promises to “totally destroy” law barring churches from politics Toke Makinwa ignores Maje Ayida’s threat, continues promoting ‘On Becoming’ Maje Ayida threatens to sue Toke Makinwa, wants all copies of ‘On Becoming’ destroyed The YNaija Cover this morning – the 3rd of February Timeline: Trump, #MuslimBan, #WomensMarch, Mexican border wall and everything in-between Loading...