The YNaija Cover this evening – the 7th of February

Read the full stories here, here and here now!

- Advertisement -

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Court orders forfeiture of N75m found in SAN’s account

The Media Blog: We’re already laughing at this “The Republic” TV show

Just In: Power failure mars Senate ambassadorial screening

Just In: EFCC pick up ex-Katsina governor Shema at court premises

The YNaija Cover this morning – the 7th of February

I have no plan to return N26m to EFCC – Fani-Kayode

The YNaija Cover this evening – the 6th of February

EFCC has re-frozen my accounts – Fayose

The YNaija Cover this evening – the 4th of February

Loading...