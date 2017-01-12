By Roqeebah Cover StoriesJanuary 12, 2017 The YNaija Cover this morning – the 12th of January Read the full stories and analyses here now! Comments TagsAmericaChurchFRC codeNUPENGtrumpYNaija Cover Share on Facebook Twitter Pinterest Google + LinkedIn Email Bio Latest Posts Roqeebah Latest Posts By Roqeebah The YNaija Cover this morning – the 12th of January Dear Audu Ogbeh, tomatoes should be the most pressing thing on your mind now 5 things we learnt from Donald Trump’s first press conference Previous article5 things we learnt from Donald Trump’s first press conference You may also like 5 things we learnt from Donald Trump’s first press conference BREAKING: NUPENG suspends warning strike The Media Blog: Did Buzzfeed finally cross a line? The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today The YNaija Cover this evening – the 11th of January The Thread: Obama’s glowing tributes to Michelle and kids make the ultimate marriage goals The Thread: This insane response to white privilege will have you clapping for joy “I will be right there with you, as a citizen, for all my days that remain” | Top 15 quotes from Barack Obama’s powerful farewell speech The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published.Comment Name Email Website