By Roqeebah Cover StoriesJanuary 19, 2017 The YNaija Cover this morning – the 19th of January Read the full stories and analyses here now! Comments Tagsambodearmed robbery in LagosMilitary troopsOmoni OboliYahya JammehYNaija Cover Share on Facebook Twitter Pinterest Google + LinkedIn Email Bio Latest Posts Roqeebah Latest Posts By Roqeebah The YNaija Cover this morning – the 19th of January Could this be the reason why Boko Haram continues to hold on to the Chibok girls? The YNaija Cover this evening – the 18th of January Previous articleLONG READ: Armed robbers stabbed me in the neck and left me for dead – it changed my entire life You may also like Yahya Jammeh’s lawyer flees to Senegal, advises him to step down Gambia: President-elect, Adama Barrow to be inaugurated in Senegal ‘We won’t engage ECOWAS troops’, Gambia’s army chief Entertainment Roundup: Praiz releases new love track, John Legend to perform at the 2017 Grammys | More stories Ambode help us, we are tired of Lagos ‘Area boys’ – Omoni Oboli The YNaija Cover this evening – the 18th of January YNaija Analysis: Dear Pres. Jammeh, Africa has no time for your shenanigans BREAKING: Gambia’s National Assembly extends Jammeh’s tenure for 3 months Gambia: Yahya Jammeh reportedly preparing to flee (PHOTOS) Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published.Comment Name Email Website