Cover Stories

The YNaija Cover this morning – the 19th of January

Read the full stories and analyses here now!

Comments

Tags

You may also like

Yahya Jammeh’s lawyer flees to Senegal, advises him to step down

Gambia: President-elect, Adama Barrow to be inaugurated in Senegal

‘We won’t engage ECOWAS troops’, Gambia’s army chief

Entertainment Roundup: Praiz releases new love track, John Legend to perform at the 2017 Grammys | More stories

Omoni Oboli YNaija

Ambode help us, we are tired of Lagos ‘Area boys’ – Omoni Oboli

The YNaija Cover this evening – the 18th of January

YNaija Analysis: Dear Pres. Jammeh, Africa has no time for your shenanigans

BREAKING: Gambia’s National Assembly extends Jammeh’s tenure for 3 months

Gambia: Yahya Jammeh reportedly preparing to flee (PHOTOS)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.