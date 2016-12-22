Cover Stories The YNaija Cover this morning – the 22nd of December Roqeebah Olaoniye December 22, 2016 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Read the full stories and analyses here now Comments Follow us on Twitter @YNaija SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet TAGSBurataigrazingThe ThreadYabatech fireYNaija Covers - Advertisement - RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Thinking Through The Thread: This response to a potential blackmailer will have you hooting with glee Cover Stories The YNaija Cover this evening – the 21st of December Cover Stories The YNaija Cover this morning – the 21st of December LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Loading...