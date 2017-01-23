By Roqeebah Cover StoriesJanuary 23, 2017 The YNaija Cover this morning – the 23rd of January Read the full stories and analyses here now! - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Comments TagsApostle suleimandonald trumpobama Previous articleThe YNaija Cover this evening – the 21st of January Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published.Comment Name Email Website You may also like The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today The YNaija Tracklist: Donald Trump once appeared in a Playboy porn video | Pastors against FRC Code are lawless, money launderers – Bakare | More stories Donald Trump once appeared in a Playboy porn video From Abuja to Gambia and then Trumpland | See our top 10 photos from the past week “What’s wrong with going on vacation?” | See our top 10 quotes from the past week Apostle Suleiman gets it all wrong with his hateful, inciting preaching Analysis: Barrack Obama didn’t leave without helping Nigeria, or did he? ‘Why didn’t these protesters vote?’ -Trump IPOB didn’t obtain permit for Trump rally – Police Loading...