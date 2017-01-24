By Roqeebah Cover StoriesJanuary 24, 2017 The YNaija Cover this morning – the 24th of January Read the full stories and analyses here now! - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Comments TagsBarrowLAUTECHThe Gambiatonto dikehYNaija Cover Previous articleThe YNaija Cover this evening – the 23rd of January Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published.Comment Name Email Website You may also like JUST IN: LAUTECH announces resumption after 8 months strike Tonto Dikeh shares laboratory results to debunk drug addiction rumours The YNaija Cover this evening – the 23rd of January Open letter to Governor Abiola Ajimobi Profile: Abiola Ajimobi’s long history of behaving badly Reopen LAUTECH within 7 days or …, NANS tells Ajimobi From Abuja to Gambia and then Trumpland | See our top 10 photos from the past week BREAKING: Jammeh leaves The Gambia The YNaija Cover this evening – the 21st of January Loading...