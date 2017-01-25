By Roqeebah January 25, 2017 The YNaija Cover this morning – the 25th of January Latest » Cover Stories » The YNaija Cover this morning – the 25th of January Read the full story and analyses here now! - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Comments TagsASUUkidnapLAUTECHSahara Reportersthe NationTurkishYNaija Covers Previous articleThe Thread: The tweet fight between Sahara Reporters and The Nation Nigeria Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published.Comment Name Email Website You may also like Boko Haram insurgents kill 5, kidnap women in Borno village The Thread: The tweet fight between Sahara Reporters and The Nation Nigeria LAUTECH strike still in full force – ASUU ASUU to renegotiate 2009 agreement with FG The YNaija Cover this morning – the 24th of January JUST IN: LAUTECH announces resumption after 8 months strike Open letter to Governor Abiola Ajimobi Profile: Abiola Ajimobi’s long history of behaving badly Reopen LAUTECH within 7 days or …, NANS tells Ajimobi Loading...