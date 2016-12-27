Cover Stories The YNaija Cover this morning – the 27th of December Roqeebah December 27, 2016 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Read the full stories and analyses here now! Comments Follow us on Twitter @YNaija SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet TAGSBurataiInsecurityLatecomeingOperation Python DanceThe Church BlogingYNaija Cover - Advertisement - RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR The News Blog Army ends Operation Python Dance in the South East Opinion Today’s Noisemakers: The Nigerian Army, Demola Olarewaju, Igbos, the cutest girlfriend contest and others Opinion Opinion: South East Summit | The day President Buhari could not visit Igboland LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Loading...