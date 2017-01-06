Cover Stories The YNaija Cover this morning – the 6th of January Roqeebah January 6, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Read the full stories and analyses here now! Comments Follow us on Twitter @YNaija SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet TAGSBukola SarakiChibok girlsmade in NigeriaNigerian ArmySouthern KadunaYNaija Covers - Advertisement - RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR The News Blog The YNaija Tracklist: Babcock student commits suicide | No new case of polio in Nigeria – FG | More stories The News Blog We’ll not disclose whereabouts of remaining Chibok girls – Defence spokesman The Legislative Blog [The Legislative Blog]: This brilliant Made in Nigeria animation got the attention of the Senate President Featured The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today The News Blog Boko Haram: Nigerian Army confirms arrest of Borno LG chairman The News Blog We have restored calm to Southern Kaduna – Police LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Loading...