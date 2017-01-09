Cover Stories The YNaija Cover this morning – the 9th of January Roqeebah January 9, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Read the full stories and analyses here now Comments Follow us on Twitter @YNaija SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet TAGS#BBOGAvengerschibokTunde BakareYNaija Covers - Advertisement - RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR The News Blog #ChibokGirls: Just like Jonathan, Buhari has failed – BBOG The Presidential Blog [The Presidential Blog] At least, Buhari “doesn’t lack direction” Thinking Through From Ghana with love, Trump’s N__ger Navy, and more | See our top 10 photos from the week here The News Blog Scrap all 36 states, Tunde Bakare tells Buhari Citizenship Oby Ezekwesili: Chibok Girls – Painful memories of a thousand days The News Blog Buhari’s heart will quake when we resume hostilities – Avengers LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Loading...