The YNaija Ranking: BellaNaija is number 1 on our top 50 online media (web) ranking

Bella Naija holds the top spot in this category for very obvious reasons. Over the years, BellaNaija has grown in leaps to become a leader in the online media space in Nigeria, by staying true to its original purpose. Bella Naija remains the go-to site for diverse content ranging from news to entertainment to fashion and more importantly, user-generated content that can hardly be found on other sites.

Following closely in stiff competition is Linda Ikeji Blog which has a massive following and resonates with the everyday Nigerian. LIB is the advertisers’ choice because businesses are assured that a large fragment of their market is loyal LIB users.

Premium Times comes next because it has proven to be a credible source for hard news, in-depth information and exclusive interviews with top political office holders.

Sahara Reporters thrives on controversy, naming names and shaming politicians. This is why it will always be a name on many lips. The arguments that go on in the comments section is proof that the site can grab and hold the attention of its readers.

NewsWireNGR stays on the bottom of the list because it seems to have gone out-of-touch with some of the categories on the site. With two-week old stories remaining on the homepage of the site, it’s clear that the authors on NewsWireNGR are either not committed to the site or just choose to ignore most things.

See the top 10 ranking below, Click here to see our top 50 online media (web) chart

