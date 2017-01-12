The YNaija Ranking: Gidi Traffic is number 1 on our top 10 online media (social)

Nearing one million Twitter followers, Gidi Traffic is Nigeria’s most influential and most respected online media platform. It’s powerful presence hinges on the ease it provides to road users in the ever-busy city of Lagos. Currently running in its seventh year, Gidi Traffic has gained the trust of Twitter Nigeria users and is the advertiser’s first choice owing to its expansive reach.

Instablog9ja takes second place although it does not serve as competition for Gidi Traffic. Instablog9ja owns the Instagram space as the go-to for up-to-date reports on all things queer, celebrity gist and even politics. Its ability to present all the sides to a story with brilliantly crafted captions makes it a daily destination for Insta users.

Kraks TV may have many other Instagram pages churning out exactly the same content as it does but it is a pioneer in posting hilarious photos and videos and has gained credibility over time.

Nigeria Newsdesk holds the 10th position because it has lost the influence it used to wield in the online media space, although follower strength still stays strong.

See the top 10 ranking below, Click here to see our top 10 online media (social) chart

Comments