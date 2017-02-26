The YNaija Ranking: Instablog9ja takes the number 1 spot on our online media (social) top 10

Instablog9ja moves up one spot to snatch the number 1 position, knocking Gidi_Traffic down to the number 2 spot. Gidi Traffic retains all of the strength that landed it at number 1 on last month’s list, but the past month has seen a steady rise in the popularity of the already well-known Instablog, and there doesn’t appear to be any deceleration on the horizon.

Elsewhere, another instagram based platform, The Comment Section (which takes what we might refer to as a section of Instablog’s focus and expands upon it,) rises 3 spots to number 5, knocking down Trailer Jam and AmbodeObserver, both of whom appear to be plateauing in popularity. The Comment Section (TCS) gains tremendously from the current #BBNaija reality show, particularly evicted housemates taking to Instagram and unwittingly providing prime material for TCS.

See the top 10 ranking below.

Online Media (Social) Platform Rank This Week Rank Last Week Instablog9ja Instagram 1 2 GidiTraffic Twitter 2 1 SubDeliveryman Twitter 3 3 KraksTV Instagram 4 4 The Comment Section Instagram 5 8 AmbodeObserver Twitter 6 7 FunnyAfricanPics Instagram 7 5 TrailerJam Twitter 8 6 WestAfrikanMan‎ Instagram 9 9 NigeriaNewsDesk Twitter 10 10

Click here to see our top 10 online media (social) chart

*The online media (social) are ranked based on 4 criteria: Viewership, Quality, Brand and Reputation and Influence.