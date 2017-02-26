The YNaija Ranking: Instablog9ja takes the number 1 spot on our online media (social) top 10

Instablog9ja moves up one spot to snatch the number 1 position, knocking Gidi_Traffic down to the number 2 spot. Gidi Traffic retains all of the strength that landed it at number 1 on last month’s list, but the past month has seen a steady rise in the popularity of the already well-known Instablog, and there doesn’t appear to be any deceleration on the horizon.

Elsewhere, another instagram based platform, The Comment Section (which takes what we might refer to as a section of Instablog’s focus and expands upon it,) rises 3 spots to number 5, knocking down Trailer Jam and AmbodeObserver, both of whom appear to be plateauing in popularity. The Comment Section (TCS) gains tremendously from the current #BBNaija reality show, particularly evicted housemates taking to Instagram and unwittingly providing prime material for TCS.

See the top 10 ranking below.

Online Media (Social)PlatformRank This WeekRank Last Week
Instablog9jaInstagram12
GidiTrafficTwitter21
SubDeliverymanTwitter33
KraksTVInstagram44
The Comment SectionInstagram58
AmbodeObserverTwitter67
FunnyAfricanPicsInstagram75
TrailerJamTwitter86
WestAfrikanMan‎Instagram99
NigeriaNewsDeskTwitter1010

Click here to see our top 10 online media (social) chart

*The online media (social) are ranked based on 4 criteria: Viewership, Quality, Brand and Reputation and Influence.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

BellaNaija remains at number 1, Zikoko slips out of the top 10 | The YNaija online (web) ranking

The YNaija Ranking: Urban 96.5 is still Number 1 on our Top 10 Radio Stations Ranking

Opinon: Has social media tampered with our brain configuration settings?

Loading...
Loading...