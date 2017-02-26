The YNaija Ranking: Instablog9ja takes the number 1 spot on our online media (social) top 10

Instablog9ja moves up one spot to snatch the number 1 position, knocking Gidi_Traffic down to the number 2 spot. Gidi Traffic retains all of the strength that landed it at number 1 on last month’s list, but the past month has seen a steady rise in the popularity of the already well-known Instablog, and there doesn’t appear to be any deceleration on the horizon.
Elsewhere, another instagram based platform, The Comment Section (which takes what we might refer to as a section of Instablog’s focus and expands upon it,) rises 3 spots to number 5, knocking down Trailer Jam and AmbodeObserver, both of whom appear to be plateauing in popularity. The Comment Section (TCS) gains tremendously from the current #BBNaija reality show, particularly evicted housemates taking to Instagram and unwittingly providing prime material for TCS.
See the top 10 ranking below.
|Online Media (Social)
|Platform
|Rank This Week
|Rank Last Week
|Instablog9ja
|1
|2
|GidiTraffic
|2
|1
|SubDeliveryman
|3
|3
|KraksTV
|4
|4
|The Comment Section
|5
|8
|AmbodeObserver
|6
|7
|FunnyAfricanPics
|7
|5
|TrailerJam
|8
|6
|WestAfrikanMan
|9
|9
|NigeriaNewsDesk
|10
|10
Click here to see our top 10 online media (social) chart
*The online media (social) are ranked based on 4 criteria: Viewership, Quality, Brand and Reputation and Influence.
