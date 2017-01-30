Fashola slides 3 steps to 20 on the latest YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for ministers

Unlike last week when there was a flurry of activity on the YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Ministers, things have moved at a slower pace this week.

The major movements (if we can call it that) is a downward slide by Lai Mohammed, the minister for information and culture for threatening to punish rumour mongers and Babatunde Fashola, the minister of power, works, and housing for getting embroiled in a dodgy contract inflation scandal. The former governor of Lagos has not been found guilty by a competent court of law for any wrongdoing but these allegations coming months after a similar one bordering on outrageous spending allocated for the development of a website is somewhat damaging to his I-am-only-here-to-get-the-job-done persona.

- Advertisement -

So it’s a three-point slide for Fashola.

And yes, Kemi Adeosun still holds the last position.

So, from best to worst, we bring you the latest YNaija effectiveness ranking for ministers.

See full Ranking HERE

NameDesignationStateRank This WeekRank Last Week
Abubakar MalamiMinister of Justice & Attorney-General of the FederationKebbi11
Aisha AlhassanMinister of Women AffairsTaraba22
Chris NgigeMinister of Labour & EmploymentAnambra33
Abdulrahman DambazauMinister of InteriorKano45
Amina MohammedMinister of EnvironmentGombe56
Lai MohammedMinistry of Information and CultureKwara64
Kayode FayemiMinister of Solid Minerals(Mines and Steel Development)Ekiti77
Geoffrey OnyemaMinister of Foreign AffairsEnugu88
Usani UguruMinister of Niger DeltaCross River99
Prof. Issac AdewoleMinster of HealthOsun1010

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Tamilore Oladipo: What on Earth is going on? [NEXT]

#InnovationSeries: Nigeria’s innovation has found fertile ground in its tech hubs

[The Presidential Blog] Why has the Acting Chief Justice not been confirmed and why is the Presidency not saying anything about it?

Opinion: The President is dead, again

Still on The Matter: The “wicked” question that got Miss Kenya out of the Miss Universe competition

Seth Frantzman: Obama’s administration made the “Muslim Ban” possile and the media won’t tell you

Miss France, Iris Mittenaere, crowned Miss Universe 2016 and no, Steve Harvey made no mistakes (PHOTOS)

Miss Kenya just said Trump has unified America | Live updates from the ongoing 65th Miss Universe contest [PHOTOS]

Lai Mohammed, Apostle Suleiman, Serena Williams | Here are last week’s winners and losers

Loading...