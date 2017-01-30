Fashola slides 3 steps to 20 on the latest YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for ministers

Unlike last week when there was a flurry of activity on the YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Ministers, things have moved at a slower pace this week.

The major movements (if we can call it that) is a downward slide by Lai Mohammed, the minister for information and culture for threatening to punish rumour mongers and Babatunde Fashola, the minister of power, works, and housing for getting embroiled in a dodgy contract inflation scandal. The former governor of Lagos has not been found guilty by a competent court of law for any wrongdoing but these allegations coming months after a similar one bordering on outrageous spending allocated for the development of a website is somewhat damaging to his I-am-only-here-to-get-the-job-done persona.

So it’s a three-point slide for Fashola.

And yes, Kemi Adeosun still holds the last position.

So, from best to worst, we bring you the latest YNaija effectiveness ranking for ministers.

Name Designation State Rank This Week Rank Last Week Abubakar Malami Minister of Justice & Attorney-General of the Federation Kebbi 1 1 Aisha Alhassan Minister of Women Affairs Taraba 2 2 Chris Ngige Minister of Labour & Employment Anambra 3 3 Abdulrahman Dambazau Minister of Interior Kano 4 5 Amina Mohammed Minister of Environment Gombe 5 6 Lai Mohammed Ministry of Information and Culture Kwara 6 4 Kayode Fayemi Minister of Solid Minerals(Mines and Steel Development) Ekiti 7 7 Geoffrey Onyema Minister of Foreign Affairs Enugu 8 8 Usani Uguru Minister of Niger Delta Cross River 9 9 Prof. Issac Adewole Minster of Health Osun 10 10

