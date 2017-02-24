The YNaija Ranking: ROK TV lands in the top 5 on this month’s Top 25 TV Station Ranking

ROK TV vaults into the top 5 this month, moving past fellow Nigeria focused cable channel EbonyLife TV to clinch the Number 5 position. The station has seen a considerable rise in its profile, largely due (at least in part) to the launch of its original series Single Ladies, starring Desmond Elliot, Mary Njoku, Annie Idibia and several others.

ONTV retains the top spot as no other station has been able to mount a serious enough challenge for the channel’s success at securing eyebrows and advertising revenue.  The station and its cable counterpart ONTV Max appear to have such a strong grip on the market that we’re hard pressed to predict any slips in their future.

Hip TV meanwhile maintains it’s number 8 position, but should see a positive change in reception as more time passes and the dust continues to settle from the disastrous Headies awards show.

See the top 10 ranking below;

TV StationRank This MonthRank Last Month
ONTV11
Soundcity22
Channels TV33
AIT44
ROK TV59
TVC NEWS65
EbonyLife TV76
Hip TV88
Galaxy TV97
Wap TV1010

 Click here to see our top 25 TV chart

 

*The YNaija Ranking is a perception index determined by a variety of factors including Viewership, Programming Quality, Brand Recognition/Reputation, and Influence.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Loading...
Loading...