The YNaija Ranking: The Wedding Party is number 1 on our top 10 film countdown

With over N250 million in earnings, it is clear why this countdown debuts with The Wedding Party at number one. It has smashed every single film record in the history of Nigerian film, singularly elevating the possibilities of an entire industry of creators and filmmakers – and considering the still-sold-out cinemas in Surulere, Ikeja, iMax and out of Lagos, this is not a trend that is likely to slow anytime soon.

’76 is also quietly ramping up the numbers – logging over N76 million at the last count, in addition to the unanimous critical consensus about the quality of the filmmaking.

The Arbitration is hanging on the coattails of The Wedding Party, getting a second look by reviewers and filmgoers, especially across social media, since Inkblot Productions is one of the executive producers of the latter, which is good news for Niyi Akinmolayan who is easily one of the finest film directors you will find anywhere in the country.

The Wedding Party, however, makes it clear the limits and challenges with the critically-panned A trip to Jamaica. It is impossible, with its huge commercial success is inevitable in any countdown – but TWP forces the audience tastes to look up.

Brother Jekwu sneaks in because of its last-quarter 2016 release and respectable box office takings. However, it has been considered such a bad film by critics and movie-goers, it only makes it in because of the paucity of options.

See our top 10 for the week below:

Movie Date Released Rank This Month Rank Last Month The Wedding Party 1 1 76 2 2 The CEO 3 3 Three Wise Men 4 4 The Arbitration 5 5 Ayanma 6 6 93 Days 7 7 A Trip to Jamaica 8 8 Oloibiri 9 9 Brother Jekwu 10 10

