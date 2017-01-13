The YNaija Ranking: Nathaniel Bassey is number 1 on our top 10 gospel countdown

Airplay, cumulative YouTube views, church rotation, and the sterling Nathaniel Bassey brand come together to give him the inevitable Number One spot, a spot we doubt he will lose anytime soon. Bassey has released hit after hit constantly over the past two years, and Incredible Love from him takes number two because of that fact. The song comes with his unique depth, as well as immediate recognisability on YouTube.

Mike Abul’s Korede, however, takes number two because it is already ginning up the airplay, consolidating on his huge Morire hit. The song takes the trademark Abdul energy but keeps it just one notch below Morire’s vibe – showing a range and restraint that should win him new converts.

For sheer talkability, and her commanding brand, TY Bello’s Holyghost Air has the attention of the church-going and non-church-going crowds, and is being talked about as a solid companion for the praying listener.

Ada Ehi’s Only You Jesus was released about a year ago, but the video came out soon after, and it has just now become to permeate the church podiums, and establish her name as a leader from the LoveWorld label.

Sammie Okposo just released I Love You Jehovah a few days ago. We anticipate its climb up the charts.

See the ranking below:

Artiste Song Rank This Week Rank Last Week Nathaniel Bassey Onise Iyanu 1 1 Mike Abdul Korede 2 2 Nathaniel Bassey Incredible Love 3 3 TY Bello Holyghost Air 4 4 Ada Ehi Only You Jesus 5 5 Frank Edward Celestial 6 6 Obiwon Obiora Bunibe 7 7 Sinach Joseph You are so good 8 8 Monique Temitope Yahweh 9 9 Sammie Okposo I Love You Jehovah 10 10

