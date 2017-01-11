The Media Blog, Thinking Through

The YNaija Ranking: Here is the Top 25 Radio Station countdown

The official Media Ratings haven’t come in, but the social media feedback and our un-official Uber-driver poll makes it clear Urban FM is the leader in the radio category.

It is closely followed by Wazobia FM, which has the benefit of multi-year research solidifying its leadership. It continues to be the mass market delight, and advertisers favourite to boot.

Beat FM maintains its position in the Top 3 because of the power of its sterling brand, its glistening OAPs and its ability still to drive the conversation, especially from radio-to-online.

The oft-overlooked Bond FM holds firm on Number 7 because of its breadth of viewership, especially down-market. The numbers clearly favour Bond FM as they do Number 4 Top Radio.

It’s a steep fall from the once-leader Rhythm FM, 9 points from the bare bottom, because of its inability to get back its lost listeners, or to lead on any key metric, including its brand position.

Beat FM sister brand, launched last year, is second to last because it hasn’t yet found its space in the market and Radio Continental takes the last spot because no one – still – pays attention to what goes on there.

See the ranking below;

Radio StationRank This WeekRank Last Week
Urban FM11
Wazobia FM22
Beat FM33
Top Radio44
Cool FM55
Soundcity Radio66
Bond FM77
Brila FM88
Smooth FM99
City FM1010
Classic FM1111
Inspiration FM1212
Eko FM1313
Naija FM1414
Nigeria Info1515
Raypower1616
Rhythm FM1717
Metro FM1818
Rainbow FM1919
Star FM2020
Unilag FM2121
WFM2222
Faji FM2323
Lagos Talks2424
Radio Continental2525

Click here to see our top 25 Radio chart

 

Comments

Tags

You may also like

The YNaija Ranking: ONTV is number 1 on our Top 25 TV Station Ranking

Isn’t she lovely? | The new YNaija.com identity is a love story

Omoigui Osasogie: Jungle Justice [NEXT]

Where is Pat Attah?

Today’s Noisemakers: Calabar’s first quintuplets, Terrydrapman, Celestine Omin and others

Moses Ochonu: Why Do El-Rufai and His Minions Care More About His Image Than About the People of Southern Kaduna?

Opinion: Will 24 hour power supply ever become a reality in Nigeria?

The Thread: The tweet fight between two top porn sites that everybody missed

The Film Blog: Urgent message to Opa Williams and the producers of the film ‘Three Wise Men’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.