The YNaija Ranking: Here is the Top 25 Radio Station countdown

The official Media Ratings haven’t come in, but the social media feedback and our un-official Uber-driver poll makes it clear Urban FM is the leader in the radio category.

It is closely followed by Wazobia FM, which has the benefit of multi-year research solidifying its leadership. It continues to be the mass market delight, and advertisers favourite to boot.

Beat FM maintains its position in the Top 3 because of the power of its sterling brand, its glistening OAPs and its ability still to drive the conversation, especially from radio-to-online.

The oft-overlooked Bond FM holds firm on Number 7 because of its breadth of viewership, especially down-market. The numbers clearly favour Bond FM as they do Number 4 Top Radio.

It’s a steep fall from the once-leader Rhythm FM, 9 points from the bare bottom, because of its inability to get back its lost listeners, or to lead on any key metric, including its brand position.

Beat FM sister brand, launched last year, is second to last because it hasn’t yet found its space in the market and Radio Continental takes the last spot because no one – still – pays attention to what goes on there.

See the ranking below;

Radio Station Rank This Week Rank Last Week Urban FM 1 1 Wazobia FM 2 2 Beat FM 3 3 Top Radio 4 4 Cool FM 5 5 Soundcity Radio 6 6 Bond FM 7 7 Brila FM 8 8 Smooth FM 9 9 City FM 10 10 Classic FM 11 11 Inspiration FM 12 12 Eko FM 13 13 Naija FM 14 14 Nigeria Info 15 15 Raypower 16 16 Rhythm FM 17 17 Metro FM 18 18 Rainbow FM 19 19 Star FM 20 20 Unilag FM 21 21 WFM 22 22 Faji FM 23 23 Lagos Talks 24 24 Radio Continental 25 25

Click here to see our top 25 Radio chart

Comments