The YNaija Ranking: Here is the Top 25 TV Station countdown

ONTV continues to lead the TV ratings as far as the respected Media Facts ratings can tell, and since the Geopoll survey hasn’t yet gained mainstream currency, we will stick with what we have for now.

ONTV continues to gather the viewers, including on its cable extension, ONTV Max, as well as the advertising dollars and the local industry reputation. It is closely followed by Soundcity which has suddenly regained mainstream talkability with the world class hosting of the Soundcity Most Valuable Player Awards and the effective relaunch of the Soundcity brand, momentarily surpassing previous music channel leader, Hip TV.

Channels TV continues to parlay its perception as an unbiased player in the nation’s politics and economy to lead in the news category, as well as online – volleying past AIT even with its national network and its larger number of viewers. AIT can’t seem to shed its perception of partisanship, crippling its capacity to drive the conversation and command respect.

ROK TV stands at number 9 for building quick viewer-rapport upon being launched on the DSTV network last quarter, immediately positioning itself as a strong rival for the South Africa-owned Africa Magic channel.

Wazobia TV takes the bottom space because it has yet to find a comfortable space for viewership since its confusing off-again-on-again return to the screens and the death of its partner Cool FM. It’s also a confusing brand – is it a Pidgin or English-language channel?

And Arise TV – no one appears to pay attention anymore.

See the top 10 ranking below;

TV Station Rank This Month Rank Last Month ONTV 1 1 Soundcity 2 2 Channels TV 3 3 AIT 4 4 TVC NEWS 5 5 EbonyLife TV 6 6 Galaxy TV 7 7 Hip TV 8 8 ROK TV 9 9 Wap TV 10 10

Click here to see our top 25 TV chart

Comments