The YNaija Ranking: Urban 96.5 is still Number 1 on our Top 10 Radio Stations Ranking

Urban FM continues to enjoy strong talkability and listenership as it retains its number one position on this month’s ranking.

Beat FM takes the number 2 spot, pushing Wazobia FM to number 3 position. Beat FM succeeds in pulling this off by the sheer strength of its programming and popularity of its OAPs, who continue to drive conversation not only on radio, but on social media as well.

The rest of our top 10 remains the same, with Top Radio, Cool FM, SoundCity Radio, Bond FM, City FM, Brila FM and Smooth FM retaining their positions from last month.

Radio Continental takes the last spot because nothing has happened to make anyone begin to pay attention to it.

See the ranking below;

Radio Station Rank This Month Rank Last Month Urban FM 1 1 Beat FM 2 3 Wazobia FM 3 2 Top Radio 4 4 Cool FM 5 5 Soundcity Radio 6 6 Bond FM 7 7 Brila FM 8 8 Smooth FM 9 9 City FM 10 10

*The YNaija Ranking is a perception index determined by a variety of factors including Listenership, Programming Quality, Brand Recognition/Reputation, and Influence.

