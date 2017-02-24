The YNaija Ranking: The Wedding Party retains the Number 1 position on our top 10 film countdown

The Wedding Party maintains its number one position on this month’s top 10 film ranking. A little over a month ago we said it had smashed every single film record in the history of Nigerian film. We were right, but even we didn’t anticipate just how much longer, and how strongly the momentum would be sustained. The film has now grossed over N450 million, leading to a special celebration party being thrown in its honour. And given that cinema schedules still have the film fixed for prime slots (at least 3 times a day,) it’s clear this beast isn’t done just yet.

Something Wicked vaults into this week’s list at #2. Word has yet to come in yet regarding its box office performance, but the Yemi Morafa directed film enjoys strong word of mouth as well as very good reviews across board.

The star power and talent of Rita Dominic (with Somkhele Idhalama and Femi Jacobs) weren’t enough to earn The Guest a higher position, as the film has been so badly received by viewers that it’s unlikely to see the sort of box office performance that would be enough to offset its equally terrible reception by critics.

Light Will Come makes it on the list simply due to a dearth of options, and the fact that The Guest managed to be worse than this clumsy film, which is about the same as we can say for the Jim Iyke starring American Driver. 76, and 93 Days continue to enjoy considerable goodwill, likely due in part to the upcoming Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards show.

—

See our top 10 for the week below:

Movie Date Released Rank This Month Rank Last Month The Wedding Party December 2016 1 1 Something Wicked February 2017 2 2 76 September 2016 3 3 93 Days September 2016 4 4 Hire A Man February 2017 5 5 Dinner November 2016 6 6 American Driver February 2017 7 7 Blogger's Wife February 2017 8 8 Light Will Come February 2017 9 9 The Guest February 2017 10 10

*The YNaija Ranking is a perception index determined by a variety of factors including Box Office Returns, Critical Reception, Audience Reception, and Visibility/Influence.